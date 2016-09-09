National

EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Gordhan explains why Myeni still leads SAA

09 September 2016 - 06:48 Ann Crotty
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

SOUTH African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni was retained for one year to ensure there was continuity in the management of the board, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told Business Day.

Following last week’s appointment of 11 new directors to the floundering parastatal, Gordhan said the board now had a much stronger balance.

"The chairperson will have to work as part of a team and not work as a dictator," said Gordhan.

Myeni, who is executive chair of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, has been SAA chief since 2009. In that period, she has overseen a sharp deterioration in what had been a weak financial performance.

The minister added that the chairperson could not continue doing things with the new board that might have been done in the past. The Treasury was due to meet with the new SAA board on Friday to discuss a new memorandum of understanding.

Speaking at the Open Book Festival in Cape Town on Thursday, he said the agreement would set out how the airline needed to operate. "The next stop is getting the board working properly."

The airline’s financial statements are due out on September 15. This must be followed by starting the process of "hiring a competent and experienced CEO and also getting a chief financial officer as the incumbents are acting."

Asked if the Treasury would provide the R5bn needed to bail out SAA, Gordhan said the bottom line was to put together a management team competent to run the airline, "… and, yes, it needs money".

Despite the minister’s endorsement of the new board, concerns have been expressed about the lack of airline experience among the new members.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ntlemeza seeks interdict against Mbalula to ...
National
2.
Wildlife petting industry under fire after ...
National
3.
Former Buffalo City top brass appear in court ...
National
4.
Mkongi accuses DA of ordering ‘palace upgrade’ of ...
National

Related Articles

Pravin Gordhan: 'It's up to Zuma whether I remain finance minister'
Politics

MZUKISI QOBO: Unchecked Zupta network turning SA into a mafia state
Opinion

WATCH: Justice Malala interviews Pravin Gordhan
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.