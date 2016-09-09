EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Gordhan explains why Myeni still leads SAA

SOUTH African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni was retained for one year to ensure there was continuity in the management of the board, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told Business Day.

Following last week’s appointment of 11 new directors to the floundering parastatal, Gordhan said the board now had a much stronger balance.

"The chairperson will have to work as part of a team and not work as a dictator," said Gordhan.

Myeni, who is executive chair of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, has been SAA chief since 2009. In that period, she has overseen a sharp deterioration in what had been a weak financial performance.

The minister added that the chairperson could not continue doing things with the new board that might have been done in the past. The Treasury was due to meet with the new SAA board on Friday to discuss a new memorandum of understanding.

Speaking at the Open Book Festival in Cape Town on Thursday, he said the agreement would set out how the airline needed to operate. "The next stop is getting the board working properly."

The airline’s financial statements are due out on September 15. This must be followed by starting the process of "hiring a competent and experienced CEO and also getting a chief financial officer as the incumbents are acting."

Asked if the Treasury would provide the R5bn needed to bail out SAA, Gordhan said the bottom line was to put together a management team competent to run the airline, "… and, yes, it needs money".

Despite the minister’s endorsement of the new board, concerns have been expressed about the lack of airline experience among the new members.