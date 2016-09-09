National

Controversial MD Amanda Nair leaves Pikitup

09 September 2016 - 13:56 Staff Writer
Amanda Nair. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Amanda Nair. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

PIKITUP’s controversial MD, Amanda Nair, has been let go.

The utility announced the decision on Twitter, saying it was effective immediately.

Nair was placed on special leave in July and was to face an inquiry.

She has been a constant source of unhappiness for the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), whose industrial action has often included a demand for the MD’s removal over allegations of corruption.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ntlemeza seeks interdict against Mbalula to ...
National
2.
Wildlife petting industry under fire after ...
National
3.
Former Buffalo City top brass appear in court ...
National
4.
Mkongi accuses DA of ordering ‘palace upgrade’ of ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.