Controversial MD Amanda Nair leaves Pikitup
09 September 2016 - 13:56
PIKITUP’s controversial MD, Amanda Nair, has been let go.
The utility announced the decision on Twitter, saying it was effective immediately.
Nair was placed on special leave in July and was to face an inquiry.
She has been a constant source of unhappiness for the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), whose industrial action has often included a demand for the MD’s removal over allegations of corruption.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.