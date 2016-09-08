Three weeks left for Lesotho nationals to apply for special permit

HOME Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has urged Lesotho nationals to use the next few weeks to apply for the Lesotho Special Permit offered by the department.

September is the last month for undocumented Basotho to regularise their stay in SA.

The Lesotho permit initiative is a special dispensation for Lesotho nationals who work‚ study or do business in SA and have been in the country since before September 30 2015. It follows a similar arrangement extended to Zimbabweans.

The Lesotho programme was launched on February 1 2016, with the resulting special permits being valid until December 31 2019.

On Wednesday, Gigaba met Lesotho nationals living in Rustenburg to urge them to apply. His department said it would go out "in full force" to remind Basotho of the final countdown.

"This is in their best interest, and in the interest of South Africans to whom they render services or with whom they do business," department spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said in a statement.

The department had received 66,164 online applications so far. Of these, 42,185 applicants had made the necessary payment and booked appointments in order to complete the process. A total of 39,195 applications had gone through the process.

Home Affairs also said that until the end of September, it would even accept applications unaccompanied by passports. Applicants would have until the end of December 2016 to present their valid passports.

The department was taking this approach as some individuals had to travel to Lesotho to get a passport.

SA also granted amnesty to Basotho in possession of fraudulently acquired documentation‚ so that they could surrender these documents without the fear of arrest or deportation.