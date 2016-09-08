Msimanga lays criminal charges against erstwhile senior ANC officials

TSHWANE mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday laid criminal charges against three senior officials from the city’s previous ANC administration, as well as three municipal entities.

Charges of corruption were laid based on two forensic reports Msimanga had in his possession.

Those involved could only be named once they had been formally charged, said Msimanga, who is the DA’s first mayor in South Africa’s official capital city and seat of government.

The three officials no longer held their high office in the City of Tshwane, where one was a most senior official in former mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa’s private office, and another a senior procurement official, Msimanga said.

"This is just the first set of corruption charges to be laid. There is a web of corruption that I am uncovering, and there will be more charges against more officials and former leaders to come. I am determined to cut out corruption in Tshwane decisively," he said.

Msimanga said the forensic reports were compiled by external audit companies and dealt with corruption, fraud and wanton misuse of public money in two projects – R90m spent on the City Hall project and over-expenditure in the mayoral residence project. The former included upgrades to Ramokgopa’s office, which damaged the historic building and left it unsuitable for use, Msimanga said, also claiming that the upgrades did not justify the enormous price-tag.

"I’ve laid charges of corruption because I promised the people of Tshwane to cut out corruption, and to pursue those who previously led a corrupt administration."

Last week, while giving a report during a council meeting‚ Msimanga pulled out from his bag what he said where forensic reports. He waved them in the direction of ANC councillors, saying:

"Let me explain to the house why there is this boiling thing that is happening across us. You see‚ I am sitting with reports that are starting to shine some light on some of the dealings that have been taking place."

He said he had five reports which he claimed had been "suppressed for the longest time".

Msimanga told ANC councillors that the city was coming for them. "Some will change their suits into the orange uniform very soon."

ANC councillors at the time challenged Msimanga to reveal the details of the reports, saying if there were allegations of corruption he should refer the matter to the police.

With TMG Digital