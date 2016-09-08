More than a month after local elections, Jozini has not elected a executive

A FOURTH scheduled sitting of the Jozini council has been cancelled, which means the municipality, in KwaZulu-Natal, remains unable to elect an executive since the local government elections.

The hung council has failed three times to hold a successful meeting, putting services in the area on hold.

It was not clear why the sitting had been cancelled. ANC councillors had boycotted the last meeting.

The ANC holds 19 seats in the council and the IFP 18.

The DA, the EFF and independent councillor hold a seat each. The DA and the EFF threw in their lot with the IFP, while the independent candidate went with the ANC, which left both tied for votes.

The Municipal Structures Act provides for the "casting of a lot" in the event of a tied vote in the process of electing a mayor or municipal councils.

However, it is understood that the ANC has resisted this.

The IFP has warned that if the ANC does not attend the next sitting, the party will turn to the courts to have its councillors removed for missing statutory meetings.