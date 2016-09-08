ALMOST a quarter of South Africans "who were not poor" when surveyed eight years ago were said to be "either poor or severely poor" in 2015.

According to the National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS)‚ launched by the Department of Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation in Pretoria on Thursday‚ 28% of those who were poor in 2008 now live in severe poverty.

The study found that "22% of those who were not poor in 2008‚ were either poor or severely poor in 2015" and "93% of those seen to be poor in 2015 are chronically poor"‚ said Prof Murray Leibbrandt‚ pro-vice-chancellor for poverty and inequality at the University of Cape Town.

The NIDS is the first national household panel study in SA. The aim of the NIDS is to provide empirical data on the changing socioeconomic dynamics of South African society.

The study started surveyed 28,000 people who were tracked every two years from 2008 to 2015.

