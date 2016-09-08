Court turns down DA’s bid to have Jiba suspended

THE HIGH Court in Cape Town has rejected the DA’s bid to appeal against its earlier judgment refusing to order the suspension of senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba.

The beleaguered deputy national director of public prosecutions is battling two separate court cases questioning her fitness for office, after a number of judges rebuked her in their judgments.

Thursday’s court order is setback for the DA, but it can still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal.

The DA went to court saying President Jacob Zuma had acted irrationally when he took no action against Jiba in the face of the stinging judicial criticisms. The president should have established an enquiry into whether she was fit to hold office. In the meantime, she should be suspended, the DA argued.

But in May the high court threw the case out, saying the president had acted rationally when he decided to await the outcome of the other court case faced by Jiba — in which her fitness to be an advocate was challenged by national advocates body the General Council of the Bar.

The bar council case was heard in June but judgment has yet to be delivered.

In refusing leave to appeal to the DA, Cape Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo said the case had to do with a discretion — afforded to the president under the law. There had to be "some measure of deference" to the president, he said.

His view was that no other court could come to a different conclusion.

The test was not whether the president had chosen the best option in the face of the judicial criticism, but whether he had "exercised the discretionary powers conferred upon him ... rationally and for a lawful purpose," said Judge Dolamo.

"I am accordingly not persuaded that the appeal would have a reasonable prospect of success."

The DA’s James Selfe said the party was consulting counsel, but it would "probably" petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The judicial criticisms were all about the way she handled litigation during her time as acting national director of public prosecutions.

In one judgment, dealing with the prosecution of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, Jiba was criticised for failing to answer allegations of dishonesty.

Jiba also faces a court case by non-governmental organisation Freedom Under Law, seeking to review a prosecutorial decision to drop criminal charges of perjury against her — based on the Booysen judgment.