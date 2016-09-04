Why ANCWL will not push for early elective conference

THE African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) said on Sunday it would not push for an early ANC elective conference, as this would lead to gender issues being sidelined.

The league would continue to push for 50-50 representation in ANC structures, including for a female president, ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said during a briefing on Sunday.

"We do not support the call from any structure for early conference, if we were to agree to that we believe that the agenda of women will disappear," she said.

The ANCWL held a two day national executive committee from Friday, to reflect on the state of the league and broader ANC after the 2016 local government elections.

The ANC’s electoral performance in the polls has led to the party agree on a need to re-energise the organisation, including a call from the ANC Youth League for the party’s electoral conference to be brought forward from the end of 2017.

The ANCWL said on Sunday that its own analysis indicated that women were in some cases marginalised, or even murdered, during contestation for leadership in the party.

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini said on Sunday there were structures in which members could raise their concerns, which would lead to both a National General Council and a policy conference ahead of the elective conference.

Dlamini hit out at "grand-standing" and said individuals calling for an examination of the ANC should lead by example and use existing party structures to communicate.

The ANC in Gauteng on Sunday called for a special national consultative conference, after holding its own two day extended provincial executive committee meeting on Friday and Saturday.

"The PEC believes the challenges facing the ANC can only be resolved through proper and structured organisational processes such as the Special National Consultative Conference that we are calling for. All ANC members should therefore remain disciplined and participate in these processes," ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Hope Papo said in a statement.

"The PEC also raised concerns about different government ministers and state-owned enterprises that have been engaging in public spats and contradictory public statements that undermine policy coherence in government and cause damage to the economy," Papo said.