Possible secondary strikes in the pipeline for Telkom workers

THE Communications Workers Union (CWU) will meet with Telkom on Wednesday to discuss a settlement to end a more than month long strike over wages. The union said on Sunday it was considering possible secondary strikes along the provider’s value chain.

A meeting with Telkom on Friday was "positive" with Telkom undertaking to return to the union on Wednesday, CWU general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said.

The CWU downed tools at the beginning of August demanding an 11% wage increase, improvements to maternity leave and an end to an "apartheid era" wage gap, with the union hinting last week some accommodation may be reached over salary scales.

Telkom gave employees a 6% increase in April, along with a new framework for performance based bonuses, which the union rejected.

Tshabalala said on Sunday that should the results of the engagements not be positive, the union would call a special national executive committee meeting to consider possible secondary strikes.

The union also met with the ANC on Friday over long standing concerns over the direction of state owned enterprises, that have continued to shed jobs.

"The meeting was progressive… but it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage as there are other stakeholders involved," Tshabalala said.