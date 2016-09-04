Peu Capital welcomes chance ‘to clear the air’ in City of Tshwane

THE company at the centre of the City of Tshwane’s controversial multimillion-rand smart meter contract on Sunday welcomed a decision by the new DA led administration to review the contract, saying it could help dispel perceptions the city had lost money.

The announcement by newly appointed Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga that he intended to review a number of large-scale projects undertaken by the city’s former leadership was viewed as an opportunity to "cut through the misrepresentation and myths that have developed since the contract was signed", Peu Capital Partners chairman Peter Malungani said in a statement.

The city has been engulfed in litigation since it awarded the electricity smart meter contract to service provider Peu in 2013. Only 12,900 meters were installed at a cost of more than R830m before the contract was cancelled. The DA held up the contract as the poster child for an ANC administration allegedly riddled with irregularities and corruption, saying on Thursday it and three other large contracts were now under the microscope.

DA councillor Lex Middelberg said on Thursday the city’s R5bn, 27-year Tshwane House contract and the metro’s flagship Wi-Fi and broadband programmes were also being reviewed. The pre-paid smart meter contract has gone through several court processes, and may ultimately be set aside.

In July, Pretoria High Court judge Burt Bam ordered the metro not to pay Peu Capital Partners R950m for the smart meter infrastructure.

Nongovernmental organisation AfriBusiness and lobby group AfriForum had asked the court for an order to prevent the City of Tshwane from paying Peu and for a review of the contract, which they want to be set aside. The civic groups argued in court that the contract was entered into illegally and against advice from the Treasury.

Peu Capital maintains that correct processes were followed, and that the model was highly successful.

"The comments that the city has "lost money" on the contract are not correct and should be viewed against the backdrop that Tshwane has seen significant cash flow benefits since prepaid smart meters were introduced. The city has received about R14bn in revenue from upfront electricity sales, and gets an average prepaid cash balance of approximately R300m every month," Malungani said.

Tshwane’s electricity debt had been reduced from R2.5bn to just under R1bn since prepaid smart meters were introduced, now representing 15% of the city’s total debtors, against 44% at the outset of the prepaid smart meter initiative, he said.

With Penelope Mashego