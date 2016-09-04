National

#OccupyLuthuliHouse protesters are cowards, according to ANCWL

04 September 2016 - 17:39 PM Penwell Dlamini
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
THE African National Congress Women’s League has described the campaign to occupy Luthuli House as an act of cowardice.

"We feel that those are cowards. Those are not members of the ANC. They are afraid to participate in the structures of the ANC. They are pulling this cheap political stunt to show people that they can go and demand that certain things should happen‚" ANC Women’s League secretary general Meokgo Matuba said.

On Friday‚ members of the ANC Youth League in Tshwane stormed into a media briefing that was planned to give details of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse campaign. The campaign is part of growing call from civil society and some members of the ANC for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

TMG Digital

