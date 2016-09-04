THE organisers of the campaign to occupy Luthuli House on Monday said they have heard of threats of violence against the planned protest but insist their march will by peaceful.

Following a disrupted media briefing in Pretoria on Friday‚ the organisers held a hastily-called media briefing in a hotel in the Johannesburg city centre on Sunday in which they detailed their plans from Monday.

The group is made up of former University of Witwatersrand SRC president Mcebo Dlamini‚ former spokesperson for the Gauteng sports department‚ Gugu Ndima‚ and former ANCYL deputy president Ronald Lamola.

According to the organisers about 10 buses are expected to come from Limpopo‚ five from KwaZulu-Natal‚ seven from the Free State‚ four from North West and Mpumalanga while the Eastern Cape and Western Cape would not attend because of the long distances involved.

The organisers said they were hoping that all the buses would reach Johannesburg on Monday morning without "state machinery being used to prevent them from reaching their destination".

"Our intention is very clear. This is a peaceful demonstration. We are hoping that whoever is coming is going to participate peacefully and demonstrate as protected by the Constitution of the Republic. It is unfortunate that there are those that are instigating anarchy‚ violence and all manner of things that are against the Constitution‚" said Lamola.

Lamola told reporters that some of the "comrades" had received threats that they would lose tenders if they participated in the protest while others were told their jobs would be on the line.

The protest is aimed at pushing pressure on Luthuli House to recall President Jacob Zuma.

Earlier‚ ANC Women’s League secretary general Meokgo Matuba described the organisers as cowards who did not want to participate in the structures of the party.

