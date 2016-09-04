National

Hawks swoop in on Nene to help implicate Gordhan in several crimes

04 September 2016
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: THE TIMES
THE Hawks are going all-out to build their case against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ even approaching his predecessor‚ Nhlanhla Nene‚ in a bid to make him a state witness‚ the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said it could reveal that the Hawks investigators met Nene and his lawyer in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon in a bid to bolster three criminal charges against Gordhan.

But while senior officials at the Hawks claimed that the meeting resulted in Nene agreeing to testify against his successor‚ a source close to the former minister dismissed this‚ saying the anticorruption unit was "on a fishing expedition".

Approached for comment on Friday‚ Nene said he was "not at liberty to discuss the meeting" with the Hawks.

