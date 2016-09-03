Navin Madhoe and Thoshan Panday to be prosecuted on corruption charges

NATIONAL Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has decided to institute a criminal prosecution against Col Navin Madhoe and businessman Thoshan Panday, for corruption.

The charges relate to an incident where former KwaZulu-Natal head of the Hawks‚ Gen Johan Booysen, was allegedly offered in excess of R1m to backdate a report relating to an investigation about irregular procurement processes, in respect of accommodation during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal had previously declined to prosecute in this matter. However‚ Abrahams reviewed the matter in terms of the Constitution.

The accused and their legal representatives have been advised of Abrahams’s decision and will appear in court on a date that has been agreed upon by the prosecution and the defence.

TMG Digital