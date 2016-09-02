Youth League steps in to ‘defend the ANC from uncultured behaviour’

THE ANC Youth League in Tshwane has disrupted a media briefing held by a group of ANC members who were organising a march to Luthuli House next week calling for the party’s leadership to resign.

In the middle of the "occupy Luthuli House" press briefing ANCYL Tshwane chairman Lesego Makhubela, his deputy Ezra Letsoalo and secretary Ratshi Mashamba arrived at the Court Classique Hotel in Pretoria and insisted that the briefing end.

"Anybody who speaks, especially wearing ANC colours ... can’t speak on behalf of the ANC," Mashamba said.

"We not going to allow any form of shenanigans of speaking to ANC processes when they are not designated. This briefing is off."

Mashamba started removing microphones from the briefing table and handing them back to journalists.

A march to the ANC’s headquarters has been planned for Monday when the national working committee is expected to meet. The group wants the entire national executive committee and President Jacob Zuma to resign.

On Thursday, one of the organisers Bonolo Ramokhele said the March was organised by "ordinary members" of the ANC. They were expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

During the disruption on Friday, Makhubela accused the group of not following the ANC’s constitution and undermining the legitimacy of the party.

He said the ANCYL in Tshwane was stopping the briefing because "we are leading here".

The national ANCYL said it would not allow the protest.

"People can demonstrate but occupying Luthuli House is a no-no," it said in a statement.

"The ANCYL will defend the ANC from uncultured behaviour, including those that may be tempted to destroy its property. We alert all those that will attempt to occupy Luthuli House that this will not happen."