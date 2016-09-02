WATCH: There is a single force behind attacks on Treasury

RON Derby and the panel of editors discuss the battle between National Treasury and certain quarters of government and why President Jacob Zuma seems to be gunning for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in this week’s episode of Editing Allowed.

On Wednesday, in a statement issued through his lawyers, Gordhan said he would not present himself to the Hawks because he was not obliged to do so by law. He said the request was absurd and nothing more than an attempt by the unit to humiliate him. There is mounting speculation that Gordhan faces imminent arrest for failing to appear before the Hawks.

Gordhan’s lawyers issued another statement on Thursday detailing how he had in fact co-operated with the Hawks, contrary to perceptions that he had not.

The minister’s decision not to appear before the Hawks and his explicit message to his detractors that he will not be leaving is an indication that there is now an impasse between the government and the finance ministry, said Business Day editor Tim Cohen.

"Is seems like we’re going down the same road we did (in December) last year. All of the events seem eerily familiar," he said.