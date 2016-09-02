National

WATCH: There is a single force behind attacks on Treasury

02 September 2016 - 08:39 AM Staff Writer
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

RON Derby and the panel of editors discuss the battle between National Treasury and certain quarters of government and why President Jacob Zuma seems to be gunning for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in this week’s episode of Editing Allowed.

On Wednesday, in a statement issued through his lawyers, Gordhan said he would not present himself to the Hawks because he was not obliged to do so by law. He said the request was absurd and nothing more than an attempt by the unit to humiliate him. There is mounting speculation that Gordhan faces imminent arrest for failing to appear before the Hawks.

Gordhan’s lawyers issued another statement on Thursday detailing how he had in fact co-operated with the Hawks, contrary to perceptions that he had not.

The minister’s decision not to appear before the Hawks and his explicit message to his detractors that he will not be leaving is an indication that there is now an impasse between the government and the finance ministry, said Business Day editor Tim Cohen.

"Is seems like we’re going down the same road we did (in December) last year. All of the events seem eerily familiar," he said.

 

Zuma was always going to remove Gordhan, but the dismal performance of the ANC in the local government elections are likely to have forced him to change tack, said deputy Sunday Times editor Sthembiso Msomi.

Msomi said the mood in the country had changed and a cabinet reshuffle that removed Gordhan would carry too much risk. Using the Hawks to pressure Gordhan out of office was Zuma’s next move, but he had not banked on the ensuing backlash. The subsequent attacks on Treasury by state-owned entities including Denel and Eskom have heightened suspicions of Zuma’s desperation to control the Treasury.

"It looks like people around him — if not the president himself — have been working tirelessly to make sure that Gordhan does not reach December as minister of finance," Msomi said.

Rand Daily Mail editor Ray Hartley echoed the view that the ANC’s loss at the polls had forced Zuma to ratchet up his strategy on Gordhan. "The clock is ticking on Zuma’s hold on power and he has to execute his agenda before he is out."

Cabinet to seek judicial inquiry into banks’ moves against the Guptas

The inquiry would also probe the Treasury and Reserve Bank, the mandates of watchdogs that failed to protect the Guptas, and review SA’s banking ...
National
7 months ago

ANC in rush to calm market

Denmark’s Jyske Bank follows Futuregrowth in Eskom bonds — and expects many more lenders could follow suit
National
7 months ago

EDITORIAL: Enter the bond market

Private sector managers' stand marks a significant step forward for shareholder — or bondholder — activism in SA as governance concerns multiply
Opinion
7 months ago

THICK END OF THE WEDGE: Electorate and opposition could foil Zuma’s exit plan

The thousands of black entrepreneurs already running Joburg should be empowered to create wealth before Zuma makes profit pointless, writes Peter ...
Opinion
7 months ago

Cohen said it was clear the attacks on Treasury were orchestrated by a single force, the same group of people with different agendas. As a result, we were seeing a government at loggerheads with itself and no clear leadership of how to run the country.

SA was being run by two states that coexisted comfortably, said Hartley. There was the "crony state headed by Zuma including heads of several SOEs [state-owned enterprises], Gupta-related entities and certain ministers" and the institutional state which encompassed the Treasury and Reserve Bank, he said.

Msomi said ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s calls for Zuma to intervene in the spat between Gordhan and the Hawks marked a shift in the stance of the ANC top six that no one had noticed. He said senior ANC leaders, including deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and treasurer general Zweli Mkhize, appeared to be working behind the scenes to ensure that Gordhan’s removal did not happen.

"They support that position, but because they work behind the scenes, we the public are not able to see what’s happening," Msomi said.

In part two, the panel discuss the Guptas selling off their South African assets and whether all the political noise will result in a credit rating downgrade at the end of the year.

Editing Allowed airs on Business Day TV channel 412

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rule of law must prevail in Vuwani, Fikile ...
National
2.
Parliament to investigate whether Zuma failed to ...
National
3.
Majority of Gauteng’s healthcare facilities ...
National
4.
First hippo-avoiding ferry for school children is ...
National / Education

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.