WATCH: There is a single force behind attacks on Treasury
RON Derby and the panel of editors discuss the battle between National Treasury and certain quarters of government and why President Jacob Zuma seems to be gunning for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in this week’s episode of Editing Allowed.
On Wednesday, in a statement issued through his lawyers, Gordhan said he would not present himself to the Hawks because he was not obliged to do so by law. He said the request was absurd and nothing more than an attempt by the unit to humiliate him. There is mounting speculation that Gordhan faces imminent arrest for failing to appear before the Hawks.
Gordhan’s lawyers issued another statement on Thursday detailing how he had in fact co-operated with the Hawks, contrary to perceptions that he had not.
The minister’s decision not to appear before the Hawks and his explicit message to his detractors that he will not be leaving is an indication that there is now an impasse between the government and the finance ministry, said Business Day editor Tim Cohen.
"Is seems like we’re going down the same road we did (in December) last year. All of the events seem eerily familiar," he said.
Zuma was always going to remove Gordhan, but the dismal performance of the ANC in the local government elections are likely to have forced him to change tack, said deputy Sunday Times editor Sthembiso Msomi.
Msomi said the mood in the country had changed and a cabinet reshuffle that removed Gordhan would carry too much risk. Using the Hawks to pressure Gordhan out of office was Zuma’s next move, but he had not banked on the ensuing backlash. The subsequent attacks on Treasury by state-owned entities including Denel and Eskom have heightened suspicions of Zuma’s desperation to control the Treasury.
"It looks like people around him — if not the president himself — have been working tirelessly to make sure that Gordhan does not reach December as minister of finance," Msomi said.
Rand Daily Mail editor Ray Hartley echoed the view that the ANC’s loss at the polls had forced Zuma to ratchet up his strategy on Gordhan. "The clock is ticking on Zuma’s hold on power and he has to execute his agenda before he is out."
Cohen said it was clear the attacks on Treasury were orchestrated by a single force, the same group of people with different agendas. As a result, we were seeing a government at loggerheads with itself and no clear leadership of how to run the country.
SA was being run by two states that coexisted comfortably, said Hartley. There was the "crony state headed by Zuma including heads of several SOEs [state-owned enterprises], Gupta-related entities and certain ministers" and the institutional state which encompassed the Treasury and Reserve Bank, he said.
Msomi said ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s calls for Zuma to intervene in the spat between Gordhan and the Hawks marked a shift in the stance of the ANC top six that no one had noticed. He said senior ANC leaders, including deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and treasurer general Zweli Mkhize, appeared to be working behind the scenes to ensure that Gordhan’s removal did not happen.
"They support that position, but because they work behind the scenes, we the public are not able to see what’s happening," Msomi said.
In part two, the panel discuss the Guptas selling off their South African assets and whether all the political noise will result in a credit rating downgrade at the end of the year.
• Editing Allowed airs on Business Day TV channel 412
Please login or register to comment.