Talk directly to me about your concerns, Lynne Brown tells investors

PUBLIC Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has called on investors to talk to her directly about the state of parastatals’ finances.

Danish bank Jyske said on Thursday it would no longer lend to Eskom, the second financial institution to act on concern about the risks posed by SA’s state-owned enterprises.

South African asset manager Futuregrowth on Tuesday said it would not lend to six state-owned enterprises.

Brown said on Thursday that Eskom and Transnet were credible and reliable borrowers that had received unqualified audit reports.

"I urge current and potential future investors to directly engage with me and the state-owned companies about any matter of concern in regard to their investments," Bloomberg quoted her as saying in an e-mail.

On Friday morning, EWN quoted Brown as saying other parastatals were performing well, and she would have thought this would be a "critical indicator" for an investor.

She said the decisions by Futuregrowth and Jyske raised concern about the public perceptions being created about state-owned enterprises, EWN reported.

But investors’ worries go beyond recent financial performance, with both institutions citing concern about governance at state-owned enterprises and the effect of government infighting.

Jyske’s Rune Hejrskov told Bloomberg on Thursday: "I see no other way, with the discord between [President Jacob] Zuma and Finance Minister [Pravin] Gordhan, more and more governance issues showing up" and the "Gupta family having a much larger influence than previously expected".

Futuregrowth and Jyske’s decisions have raised fear that other investors will follow suit.

With Bloomberg