National

Reports of sexual offences decreased, latest crime stats show

02 September 2016 - 13:24 PM Deneesha Pillay
Crime scene. Picture: THE HERALD
Crime scene. Picture: THE HERALD

SA RECORDED almost 1,000 instances of sexual offences each week over the past financial year.

According to the annual national crimes statistics released to a Parliament portfolio committee on Friday‚ the 51,000 cases recorded represented a 3.2% decrease in sexual offences.

The South African Police Service report revealed that in seven of the country’s provinces there was a decrease in the number of sexual offences reported‚ with the North West posting a 9.2% drop.

In the Northern Cape‚ however‚ there was an 8.9% increase with 1719 cases reported for 2015-16. Limpopo has also seen an increase of 1.3% with 4369 cases reported.

Gauteng posted a 4% decrease with 9,510 cases reported.

In the Western Cape there was a 3.2% decrease to 7,130 cases reported.

In KwaZulu-Natal‚ 8,947 cases were reported, marking a 1.5% decrease.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rule of law must prevail in Vuwani, Fikile ...
National
2.
Parliament to investigate whether Zuma failed to ...
National
3.
Majority of Gauteng’s healthcare facilities ...
National
4.
First hippo-avoiding ferry for school children is ...
National / Education

Related Articles

National crime statistics to be released in Parliament
National

Statistics not likely to reflect improvement in fight against crime
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.