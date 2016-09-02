SA RECORDED almost 1,000 instances of sexual offences each week over the past financial year.

According to the annual national crimes statistics released to a Parliament portfolio committee on Friday‚ the 51,000 cases recorded represented a 3.2% decrease in sexual offences.

The South African Police Service report revealed that in seven of the country’s provinces there was a decrease in the number of sexual offences reported‚ with the North West posting a 9.2% drop.

In the Northern Cape‚ however‚ there was an 8.9% increase with 1719 cases reported for 2015-16. Limpopo has also seen an increase of 1.3% with 4369 cases reported.

Gauteng posted a 4% decrease with 9,510 cases reported.

In the Western Cape there was a 3.2% decrease to 7,130 cases reported.

In KwaZulu-Natal‚ 8,947 cases were reported, marking a 1.5% decrease.

TMG Digital