Reports of sexual offences decreased, latest crime stats show
SA RECORDED almost 1,000 instances of sexual offences each week over the past financial year.
According to the annual national crimes statistics released to a Parliament portfolio committee on Friday‚ the 51,000 cases recorded represented a 3.2% decrease in sexual offences.
The South African Police Service report revealed that in seven of the country’s provinces there was a decrease in the number of sexual offences reported‚ with the North West posting a 9.2% drop.
In the Northern Cape‚ however‚ there was an 8.9% increase with 1719 cases reported for 2015-16. Limpopo has also seen an increase of 1.3% with 4369 cases reported.
Gauteng posted a 4% decrease with 9,510 cases reported.
In the Western Cape there was a 3.2% decrease to 7,130 cases reported.
In KwaZulu-Natal‚ 8,947 cases were reported, marking a 1.5% decrease.
TMG Digital
