PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma does have an avenue open to him to intervene in the Hawks’ SARS investigation, the Helen Suzman Foundation said.

Zuma said last week that‚ while he supported his embattled finance minister‚ Pravin Gordhan, his hands were tied when it comes to intervening.

"At least‚ this is what he says‚" the foundation’s Piet Olivier said on Thursday. But while the "president cannot interfere with specific investigations or prosecutions‚ he has plenty of power to oversee the Hawks", Olivier said.

Zuma could use his "considerable influence over the ANC caucus in Parliament — and indications are that the DA and the EFF would only be too happy to help the ruling party to get the two-thirds majority it needs to remove" Hawks head Lt-Gen Berning Ntlemeza, Olivier said.

Alternatively‚ Zuma could go to court to get his own appointment of Ntlemeza overturned.

Olivier said the Presidency was "correct (in) that the president cannot prevent individual investigations or reverse decisions to prosecute" as the "Constitution requires that the National Prosecuting Authority exercise its functions ‘without fear‚ favour or prejudice’".

But he pointed to section 17DA of the Police Service Act‚ under which "a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly can remove the head of the Hawks ... on the grounds of misconduct‚ incapacity or incompetence".

"Once the National Assembly begins these proceedings‚ Police Minister Nathi Nhleko‚ may provisionally suspend the head of the Hawks immediately‚" Olivier said.

He said "the legal grounds to remove Ntlemeza" were the "breathtaking weakness of the Hawks’ case" against Gordhan‚ which‚ he said, "has been overwhelmingly established by the press‚ civil society and legal experts".

Another option open to Zuma would be to approach a court and have his own appointment of Ntlemeza set aside.

Olivier said there was precedent that "the courts could set aside a decision to appoint a public servant if that decision was irrational‚ and the decision to appoint might be irrational if the individual appointed was clearly dishonest".

Zuma "doesn’t even have to do this on his own"‚ Olivier said‚ "as such a case is already before both the High Court and the Constitutional Court".

"It has been instituted by the Helen Suzman Foundation."

