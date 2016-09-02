THE Cabinet’s request for a judicial commission of inquiry into the banks and their actions against the Guptas is a "political hit" sponsored by the connected family‚ the DA said on Friday.

The judicial commission of inquiry will also consider "the current mandates of the Banking Tribunal and the Banking Ombudsman as they had failed to protect the rights of the Guptas".

The DA’s David Maynier highlighted that the Cabinet announcement was made by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ "who headed up the interministerial committee on the termination of banking relationships with Oakbay Investments".

Zwane has‚ Maynier alleged‚ "served his ‘clients’‚ the Gupta family‚ well".

He said the recommendation to establish the commission of inquiry "amounts to a ‘political hit’‚ not just on the banking sector‚ but also on National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank".

"And it proves that‚ although the Gupta family may now be less brazen‚ they are just as influential at getting exactly what they want from President Jacob Zuma‚" Maynier added.

"The fact that the Minister of Finance‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ was a member of the committee‚ but boycotted its meetings‚ shatters the credibility of the committee and its recommendations‚ and suggests Cabinet are divided on how to deal with the Guptas."

"We will therefore petition President Jacob Zuma not to establish a section 84(2)(f) judicial commission of inquiry. In the end‚ the announcement by the minister is likely to cause further market turmoil‚ currency weakness and make a sovereign ratings downgrade more likely in SA."

TMG Digital