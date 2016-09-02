DA councillor still fears for his life as Nquthu council votes again

A DA councillor in rural Nquthu, north of KwaZulu-Natal, is living in fear and has hired a bodyguard to shadow him wherever he goes.

Bonginkosi Zwane says he has received threatening calls from people warning that he will be killed if he does not vote for the ANC’s candidates for mayor, deputy mayor and speaker in the Nquthu local municipality.

The municipality is one of nine hung in the province where the ANC and IFP came out neck and neck after the August 3 local government elections.

In Nquthu the IFP won 15 seats, the ANC 14, NFP two, and the EFF and DA one each.

It was the only municipality where the NFP was allowed to participate as it paid the deposit there in time.

The IFP, DA and EFF agreed three weeks ago to vote together against the ANC and to co-govern the province’s hung municipalities.

Earlier this week KwaZulu-Natal’s MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, dissolved the Nquthu local municipality and ordered a new vote for municipal officials. The new vote was to take place on Friday.

Dube-Ncube’s move prompted the IFP, DA and EFF to accuse her of meddling and using her office to take a decision favouring the ANC in hung municipalities.

They cite instances such as last week in Nquthu, when the ANC and NFP allegedly walked out of a council meeting. The IFP, DA and EFF stayed behind and continued with the meeting, electing Mabilabila Kunene as mayor, Nothile Zungu as his deputy and Ephraim Zungu as the speaker. All three are from the IFP.

Zwane, who won a seat in his native Nondweni township, told Business Day on Thursday afternoon that he still did not feel safe, although the threatening calls have stopped.

"These people called me and ordered me to disregard my party’s instruction [to vote with the IFP] and instead vote for an ANC mayor. They said they know where I stay and I would face the consequences if I did not listen to them. I took the threat seriously and I decided to hire a bodyguard.

"Despite the threat I will stay true to my principles and I know that these people who threatened me will not succeed," Zwane said.

Zwakele Mncwango, the DA’s leader in KwaZulu-Natal, said his party was concerned about the death threats against Zwane.

"I have spoken to Zwane … and he told me he is shaken but safe. The threats shows the ANC leaders are so desperate for positions that they are willing to take lives to achieve this objective. They started by trying to bribe him by promising huge sums of money and positions."

He said DA councillors and office-bearers were increasingly coming under pressure.

A DA councillor in the Northern Cape, Hannes Baaitjies, was killed two weeks ago.

Super Zuma, the ANC’s provincial secretary, dismissed the allegations that his party had tried to bribe councillors and finally resorted to threats of violence to coerce them to vote for the party.

"We did lobby councillors from other parties to vote with us in various councils, but we have not threatened anybody," he said, urging Zwane and the DA to report the matter to authorities.

Blessed Gwala, the IFP’s national chairperson, accused Dube-Ncube of abusing her position and meddling in favour of the ANC in hung municipalities like Nquthu, Abaqulusi and Jozini.

"As a result of her actions she is depriving people of municipal services," Gwala said.