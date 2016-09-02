Crime overall has improved — but contact crimes have risen

NOTABLE progress had been made in reducing 17 community reported crimes in 2015-16 but contact crimes such as murder showed an increase, the South African Police Service registrar of crime statistics reported Friday.

The crimes reported on to Parliament’s police portfolio committee included contact crimes such as murder, sexual offences and assault; contact-related and property-related crimes; and other serious crimes such as commercial crimes and shoplifting.

A total of 2.1-million charges were laid in the last financial year, of which 1.7-million were reported by the community (65% of these were contact and property related-crimes) and 350,000 resulted from police action.

There was a 1.4% decrease in community-reported crimes year on year.

Contact-related crimes fell 2.7%, property-related crimes by 1.8% and other serious crimes by 1.4%.

However, contact crimes increased by 1%. Murder increased by 4.9% and attempted murder by 3.4%.

Sexual crimes including rape and sexual assault have been decreasing sharply over the last few years and fell 3.2% in 2015-16.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances rose by 2.9% although the rate of increase had slowed down over the last few years, Sekhukhune said.

Gauteng and the Western Cape were high incident provinces in this regard.

Common robbery decreased by 1.5%, declining by 23% over 10 years.

Robbery of residences declined by 2.7%, continuing a long-term trend, but robbery of nonresidential properties increased by 2.8%.

Car hijackings increased 4.3% but truck hjackings fell 7.4%, with Gauteng recording a 13.6% reduction and the Western Cape a 25% decline. Theft out of motor vehicles fell.

"Significant strides have been made in all efforts to reduce all categories of serious crime and the only exception is contact crimes," Sekhukhune said.

SAPS acting commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane also noted the progress and said SAPS was beginning to make a dent in the crime rate.

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko emphasised the important role that visible policing and the return to basics had played in the improvements.

The problem of contact crimes was a broader social problem and not only a policing issue, he said.