THE EFF has called for banks to disclose their reasons for cutting ties with the influential Gupta family.

The reaction comes as the Cabinet resolved to ask President Jacob Zuma to establish a judicial inquiry into the banks and their actions against the Guptas‚ as well as to review the legislation that governs the banking system.

Investor confidence in SA is in free-fall as a slew of decisions emerging from the Zuma administration creates growing uncertainty about the rules regulating the economy.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ who headed an interministerial committee established by the Cabinet after the big four banks withdrew banking services to the Gupta family‚ drew up the Cabinet memo on the banks‚ which he says in his statement has now been adopted by the Cabinet.

It proposes that a judicial commission of inquiry consider‚ among other things‚ the current mandates of the banking tribunal and the banking ombudsman, as they had failed to protect the rights of the Guptas.

But the EFF wants the banks that ended their dealings with the Guptas to disclose their reasons.

"The EFF also calls on the auditing firms and banks to open criminal charges against the Guptas for money laundering‚ racketeering and corruption in a manner that will be trialed in an independent court of law‚" its said in a statement.

"If there is a family that should be investigated and subjected to a judicial commission of inquiry‚ it is the parasitic and corrupt Gupta family‚ which continues to callously loot South African government resources‚" the party said.

TMG Digital