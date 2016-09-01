Top court backs truck drivers in backpay dispute

EMPLOYEES on strike for backpay are entitled to stay on strike until the money has been paid, even where the employer has promised to pay it, the Constitutional Court has ruled.

The judgment on Thursday was a vindication for the Transport and Allied Workers Union of SA and 94 truck drivers who had been fighting their unfair dismissal by petroleum and gas transporters Unitrans Fuel and Chemical since 2010 and had been to court six times over the dispute.

The highest court ordered that all the drivers be reinstated — on terms "no less favourable" then when they were fired — and that they receive backpay from that date.

The workers were dismissed in 2010 after embarking on a strike Unitrans said was unprotected. The company argued that the workers’ demands were over issues that were reserved for the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight Industry.

However, the Constitutional Court upheld the principle that a strike will would be protected if even one of the demands made was a strikeable one.

In this case, seven of the striking employees had a legitimate basis to strike as Unitrans had reduced their pay without their agreement. The others were entitled to strike on the basis of worker solidarity, the court said.

The minority judgment — by Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla — said that, at a certain point, the strike became unprotected. This point came when Unitrans had capitulated to the demand to return the salaries of the seven to what they had been before.

But Justice Ray Zondo — for the majority — differed, saying that a close look at the employer’s answer to the strikers’ demand showed it had not properly complied with it.

Unitrans had offered — "as a gesture of goodwill and in order to end the current unlawful strike action" — to pay the seven employees their earlier wage and to make up the backpay.

Zondo said agreeing as a gesture of goodwill was not the same as acknowledging legal liability.

The strikers "never asked Unitrans to do these things as a friendly gesture or out of its goodwill".

Secondly, the demand was clearly that Unitrans should actually pay the backpay — "not to promise to pay it", he said. The company had therefore not acceded to the demand and could not call them back to work. Their dismissal was automatically unfair, Zondo said.

The minority judgment found the dismissal only procedurally unfair because, even though the strike had turned unprotected, the company had not given the workers enough time to consider its offer.