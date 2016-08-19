Youth league calls for major ANC reforms

THE fallout in the ANC over the election results and the loss of four key metros has begun with a veiled call by the ANC Youth League for secretary-general Gwede Mantashe to resign.

The EFF has announced that it is throwing its weight behind opposition parties to weaken the ANC. This means that opposition parties will control nine municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and three in Gauteng, including the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros.

The youth league has called for far-reaching changes to the party’s structures and electoral processes. This included a call for an early conference, a reduced executive and two deputies to the secretary-general instead of one.

"We do not support the call made by Gwede Mantashe of people resigning. If he wants to resign he must do so alone," youth league secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza said.

However, Mantashe said he had never called for anyone to resign. "I said voluntary stepping down for any of us would be a better option (than being forced)," he said.

The youth league, a strong ally of President Jacob Zuma and the so-called premier league, which includes the ANC chairmen of the North West, the Free State and Mpumalanga, has also dismissed calls for Zuma to step down, saying he could not be blamed for the ANC’s decline in the local government elections.

"There are those who are opportunistic and lack thinking capacity who say the bad performance on elections is because of President Zuma," Nzuza said. "We would like to categorically put it clear that attributing the poor performance to a single person is opportunistic and lacks honesty."

Last week, the ANC national executive committee said the party needed to take collective responsibility for the electoral decline. The party lost control of three metros and a number of strategic municipalities.

The ANC is expected to hold its next elective conference in December 2017, when it will elect Zuma’s successor. The youth league is now calling for the conference to be held early, and for the national executive committee to account to the party. It said an early conference was needed for the party to regenerate.

An early conference would mean intraparty elections before 2017. However, the league does not want the elective conference to be contested and says there should not be a fight over who becomes president.

As it stands, Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are contenders for the post.

"The ANC Youth League will work hard to ensure that the next conference of the ANC is not contested, whilst not suppressing the constitutional rights of members to stand, as this brings disunity in the organisation and defocuses the organisation on dangers it faces," said Nzuza.

Leadership contests had taken centre stage in the ANC and this was compromising the party, he said.

"There is a need for the ANC to redesign its leadership electoral system to disallow heavy contests that divide the organisation."

The league is also suggesting changes be made to the ANC executive. It wants the 86-member national executive committee to be reduced — "to make it more efficient and effective, and allow space for it to take decisions with speed and reduce bureaucratic behaviour". It also wants the party to appoint a second deputy secretary-general — one to focus on organisational development and organising, and the other on monitoring and evaluation.

ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the league had every right to conduct its own assessment of what had led to the decline in support and to propose changes.

"They’ve got a responsibility, though, to raise those issues with the structures of the ANC."

On the announcements made by the EFF and DA on Wednesday, Kodwa characterised the loose association as an "anti-ANC, rightwing alliance". The ANC would sit on the opposition benches but would not block service delivery, he said.

With Natasha Marrian