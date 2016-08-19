Msimanga up for tough task in Tshwane

SOLLY Msimanga, the DA’s man in Tshwane, will take over the reins of the administrative capital on Friday, but one key item will be missing — the metro’s mayoral chain, which has been stolen.

Municipalities across SA are being constituted after the local government elections, during which the ANC lost three metros, while its grip on Ekurhuleni looks shaky after the council postponed a sitting on Thursday.

Msimanga will on Friday be elected Tshwane mayor, after the EFF agreed to throw its weight behind opposition candidates, although the party has snubbed formal coalitions.

Msimanga hinted on Thursday at the magnitude of his task in governing Tshwane, saying although the mayoral chain had been stolen, he would be happy to raise his right hand and vow to "do the best that I can".

He said he would work with all parties in Tshwane including the ANC, beginning with the city’s ailing finances.

Providing Hammanskraal residents with clean drinking water would be among his first tasks, he told Business Day.

Msimanga said that he had an idea of who he wanted to draw into his executive, but this would have to be ratified by the DA.

Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Msimanga’s friend and outgoing mayor, is exiting and not remaining as a councillor.

Thoko Didiza, the ANC mayoral candidate for Tshwane, would be returning to Parliament, Ramokgopa said.

Mogale City in Gauteng, George in the Western Cape, Bloemfontein in the Free State, and Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape all had new mayors elected and sworn in on Thursday.

Danny Jordaan left the council without entering after he was jeered by opposition parties, shortly before Athol Trollip was elected mayor and sworn in to cheers. ANC regional co-ordinator in the metro Bheja Ntshona said Jordaan had been left outside the council with another councillor because of "pushing and shoving" at the door.

The scheduled sitting in Ekurhuleni was postponed because of disagreements between the ANC and its would-be partner, the African Independent Congress (AIC), whose support the governing party needs to retain control of the metro.

AIC president Mandla Galo said the problems over timelines relating to its demarcation demands had been ironed out, and the ANC had its support.

Another sitting held in Jozini was marred by disagreements and also had to be shifted.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 21 municipalities held their first sittings.

With Yoliswa Sobuwa