WATCH: Curro upbeat about tertiary sector despite fee protests

CURRO CEO Chris van der Merwe tells Business Day TV that the company is positioning itself within the tertiary segment despite fee freezes and ongoing #FeesMustFall protests on university campuses across the country.

The education company said on Tuesday that it had seen an 80% increase in the number of schools it ran at the end of June to 110 from 61 in 2012.

The company has also grown its student numbers to 41,393 in the last three and a half years from 12,473.

Curro entered the education space nearly four years ago by acquiring the Embury Institute for Teacher Education in Kwa Zulu-Natal.

Van der Merwe says the institute has performed so well it has had to expand the campus from 1,000 to having the ability to accommodate 3,000 students. The company has also built a university in the developing Waterfall Estate in Midrand.

He tells Business Day TV’s News Leader why he views the #FeesMustFall protests as an opportunity for the company.

