Officials appointed to committee deciding on pay for public office bearers

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma on Tuesday appointed three new commissioners of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

They are Sipho Masenjana Sibandze, Garth Michael Barnard and Matshego Jacqueline Ramagaga.

The commission was established to make recommendations pertaining to the salaries, benefits, allowances and resources required for public office bearers.

In February, Zuma approved the proposed 4.4% salary increase for all public office bearers, hours before Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was expected to table his 2016 budget.

The Presidency at the time said Zuma decided on below-inflation increases for public office bearers — including Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, MPs, premiers, MECs and members of provincial legislatures (MPLs) — after considering recommendations from the commission and also taking into account the "economic climate, which has deteriorated".

Zuma increased the salaries of senior traditional leaders 8%, 4.4% for kings and queens, by R91,000 for headmen and headwomen and 5.5% for special-grade chief magistrates and chief magistrates.

The commission had recommended an increase of 5% for ministers and their deputies, MPs, premiers, MECs and MPLs.

Other members of the commission were chairperson Judge Cagney John Musi, Loyiso Mbabane, Ronel Nienaber and Thandeka Nozipho Mgoduso.