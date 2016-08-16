THE military and police will have to scramble a rapid response team when a president or former president dies‚ to ensure guard of honour and a lying in state.

The balustrades and pillars of the Union Buildings and the City Hall of the capital city must be draped with a black cloth. A commemorative plaque indicating funeral details and the place of burial must be affixed to a wall at a designated place.

These rules of how a presidential funeral must be handled were disclosed on Tuesday by President Jacob Zuma‚ who has published the State‚ Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual.

The manual designates various state-funded funerals. state funeral category 1 is reserved for the president‚ the president-elect and former presidents. There are also rules for presidential spouses. Official funerals are for serving ministers‚ the chief justice‚ provincial premiers and distinguished persons.

In the case of a presidential funeral‚ the manual states:

• The remains will lie in state at the Union Buildings Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre. This will not preclude the president or acting president from declaring other appropriate centres for the same purpose‚ if necessary‚ or that the remains would not lie in state. The president or acting president shall determine the length of the period for the lying in state.

• The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) shall deploy a guard of honour for the arrival and removal of the remains from the venue of the lying-in-state.

• SANDF sentries shall be posted to guard the remains.

• A state memorial service "shall be held at the city hall of the capital city and seat of government. The president may grant exceptions to this‚ based on logistics or any other considerations," the manual states.

Reasonable costs of the funerals will be borne by the government departments related to the services they are expected to offer‚ such as undertaker costs and limited catering for the family and official state guests, states the manual.

A special aide appointed by the director-general in the presidency would be responsible for finding out the wishes of the next-of-kin‚ including the grave site‚ the type of service preferred and the choice of pall-bearers.

A special operations team must be set up to co-ordinate the funeral and liaise with the family‚ reporting directly to the incumbent president. Diplomats must co-ordinate arrangements for VIP mourners.

The detailed manual even specifies the size of the funeral programme. It states this "shall be an A4 folded to an A5 size‚ printed on appropriate paper‚ including an obituary‚ photograph of the deceased‚ and the details of the programme".

See the full manual here.

TMG Digital