Zuma sends back performing animals bill

In a fresh blow for Parliament, President Jacob Zuma has sent another bill back for reconsideration over concerns about the constitutionality of the way in which it was processed by the national legislature.

The return to Parliament of the Performing Animals Protection Amendment Bill follows the return late last month of the controversial Expropriation Bill also because of failure by Parliament, particularly the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), to follow constitutionally acceptable procedures, and for not consulting the provinces.

On Wednesday, the Presidency said: "The President referred the bill back to the National Assembly because in his view, the NCOP failed to follow the procedure outlined in section 75 (2) of the Constitution and rule 61 of the NCOP’s rules during the voting on the bill in May 2016."

Section 75 specifies that on certain bills, the NCOP votes with one vote per provincial delegation and that at least one-third of the delegates must be present before a vote can be taken.

The return of the animal protection bill puts Parliament in a precarious position after the Constitutional Court gave it 18 months to correct the constitutionality of the 1935 act. When Parliament missed this deadline, it was given a further six months to fix the act. Now Parliament will potentially be in breach of an order of the Constitutional Court.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the return of so many bills was becoming an indictment on the presiding officers.

"The core business of Parliament is to correctly process legislation and we can’t get that right. It is an embarrassment for Parliament," he said, adding that yet again, opposition parties had warned the ANC that the bill was unconstitutional.

"I can’t recall a period when so many bills have been sent back to Parliament and this is an indication of the reckless use of its majority by the ANC," Steenhuisen said.

ANC caucus spokesman Moloto Mothapo said the Constitution gave the president the right to sign or return a bill if there were doubts about its constitutionality and then Parliament had the responsibility to ensure that it passed constitutional muster.