NEWS ANALYSIS: Minorities usually lose in coalitions

IT’S a half-true truism that SA’s politics is entering an intense coalition phase, yet huge questions remain about how these coalitions will work, with that also complicated by political questions of who ultimately wins and who loses in a coalition government.

Coalitions and alliances are generally detrimental to the smaller party. The once mighty National Party (NP) went into coalition in a "government of national unity" in 1994 with high hopes and great confidence. Within a decade it had ceased to exist.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was wooed into Cabinet by the Mbeki administration, only to see its dominance in KwaZulu-Natal undermined gradually and quite drastically.

Internationally, the UK’s Liberal Democrats confidently went into an alliance with the Conservative Party in 2010 after getting 23% of the national vote. In 2015, that was decimated to 7.8% after the LibDems found themselves having to support policies such as students paying higher university tuition fees.

An exception was the DA (then the Democratic Party), which entered the Western Cape provincial government in 1999 as the junior partner to the NP, and succeeded in a miraculous management takeover. This fraught history of coalitions and alliances in SA is illustrated in the different approaches parties are taking in frantic discussions across the country this week including contradictions even within the stated positions of the parties themselves.

To the extent the positions have gelled — they will probably change as the talks unfold — it appears the ANC is seeking something that might be described as the "global option".

The idea is rooted in the different forms of local government that are permissible in SA. In terms of the Municipal Structures Act it is possible to have either a mayoral executive system in which executive authority is vested in the mayor, or a "collective executive committee system" in which these powers are vested in the executive committee.

In the mayoral executive system, the governing party (with coalition partners if necessary) runs the administration under the mayor, who is the head of the executive.

The alternative approach is the "collective executive" or executive committee system, in which the mayor is a figurehead and the real power lies in the executive, with executive posts allocated in proportion to votes gained.

The biggest success of the collective executive system took place in councils in KwaZulu-Natal between the ANC and IFP, and tended to reduce conflict between the parties.

University of the Western Cape multilevel government, law and policy chairman Nico Steytler says a reduction in violence between the parties was not the only gain. The councils with the collective executive system tended to be the councils in which the auditor-general had the fewest complaints because the parties were constantly looking over each other’s shoulders.

However, simply choosing a collective executive system does not obviate the need to create a coalition of some sort, partly because the mayor and speaker have to be voted in with a majority. Even thereafter the stability of the council requires parties to have something of an agreed policy platform, Steytler says.

The EFF has put on the table three options: an alliance, abstaining and rerunning the election. Steytler says it is technically possible for the EFF to force a rerun if it can be demonstrated the local government cannot take decisions. If so, provincial authorities can dissolve a council and within three months a new election will take place. But in cases in which a rerun would be unlikely to make the EFF a winner, it is not a strong option.

The abstaining option is likewise flawed. There is no legal bar to a council operating without a coalition agreement, each decision taken on its own merits. But Steytler points out that, functionally, this system is very difficult because it would force the largest party into making concessions on every issue. It is a poor outcome for large parties.

The EFF argues it wants to bargain mainly over policy and not over positions. This approach is designed to deflect criticism it is seeking pay-offs for its candidates, but positions will be a crucial part of the horse trading. There are big potential advantages for the EFF in coalitions, not least of which is the chance to present itself as an alternative government rather than just a bunch of rabble-rousers.

In many cases, the small parties that have been absorbed into bigger ones in coalitions are those with such similar platforms that they were difficult to distinguish in voters’ minds. There is little danger of that in an EFF, DA coalition.

Overall, the odds, and SA’s system of local government, favour the bizarre alliance few think is sustainable in the long term: that between the DA and the EFF. As journalist Sam Sole pointed out on Twitter, that alliance would have the virtue of forcing the DA to prioritise the poor, while the EFF would be forced to confront the realities of governing.