Vast income disparities still exist 22 years into democracy

VAST income disparities between the different race groups continue to exist, indicating that little has changed since 1996, a Standard Bank study of living standards showed on Monday.

The study by bank economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi established that the white population had the highest income per capita at R215,000 per annum, more than seven times greater than that of the black population at R29,000 per annum.

Indians were found to have enjoyed the fastest rise (468%) in their per capital income between 1996 and 2014.

"In relative terms, for every R1 earned by white individuals, blacks earn 13c, and this has not changed since 1996. Notably, the Indian/Asian population seems to be closing the gap to whites quicker than both blacks and coloureds.

For every R1 earned by whites, Indians earn 51c, up from 43c in 1996 and 50c in 2011," the study concluded.

"Compared to 2011, blacks and coloureds earned 1c less in 2014 for every R1 earned by their white counterparts."

The Gauteng population has the highest personal income per capita at R70,000 per annum followed by the Western Cape with R67,000 while Limpopo has the lowest personal income per capita, at R29,500 per annum.

Mkhwanazi’s analysis shows that income inequality, as measured by the Gini coefficient (a measure of income inequality of a country), is wider among black South Africans (0.58), and the gap has become even wider since 1996 (0.53).

Among white South Africans, however, there is less income inequality (0.44), and it has become more equally distributed since 1996 (0.48). The income gap among all races widened between 2011 and 2014.

By province, Gauteng has the highest level of income inequality while Limpopo and Northern Cape have the lowest Gini coefficients at 0.6.

Mkhwanazi’s analysis of disposable income per capita showed that average income for South Africans grew the slowest in the period 2011-2015, at 3%, versus 12% in 2000-2006 and 5% in 2006-2010.

Living standards improved the most during the period 2000-2005, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 10%. The period 2011-2015 recorded the lowest per capita growth at just 2%.