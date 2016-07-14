Two judges are the front-runners for public protector post

TWO high court judges have emerged as frontrunners to become the next public protector in October when Thuli Madonsela leaves office after Parliament’s special committee reduced a list of 64 nominees to a shortlist of 14.

ANC MP Bongani Bongo got the ball rolling by nominating Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai and South Gauteng High Court Judge Sharise Weiner to head the shortlist of those who will be interviewed for the job on August 11.

The DA’s James Selfe objected to Judge Desai’s inclusion, arguing he had a record of highly political judgments, in one of which he ruled for the ANC and against the DA.

Committee chairwoman Makhosi Khoza said that if there was any impropriety on the part of Judge Desai then he would not be a sitting judge.

Judge Weiner was added to the list without any objections.

Given the ANC majority on the committee the early nomination of Judge Desai gives him a significant chance of succeeding Madonsela.

Two deputy public protectors incumbent Kevin Malunga, the current deputy to Madonsela, and former deputy public protector Mamiki Goodman Shai were also early nominations to the shortlist.

Another controversial nomination was that of the deputy director of public prosecutions, Willie Hofmeyr, who was nominated by ANC MP Nic Koornhof. Hofmeyr previously headed the Special Investigating Unit and the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach nominated the executive director of the Human Sciences Research Council, Narnia Bohler-Muller, and law firm head Jill Oliphant. Breytenbach also nominated the executive director of the Southern African Litigation Centre, Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, and advocate Bongani Majola. Their names were added to the list.

A former official in the public protector’s office, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and the sheriff of the Bellville High Court, Nonkosi Cetywayo, also made it on to the shortlist, as did advocates Mhlaliseni Mthembu and Madibeng Mokoditwa, and pension funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane.