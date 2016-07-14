NEWS ANALYSIS: Disillusionment makes small town a fresh political test

TLOKWE, a small, ordinary town with a plain face-brick church and high steeple at its centre, now has a precedent-setting ring to it. It was here that missing addresses on the voters’ roll were successfully challenged.

In 2015, the Constitutional Court found that a series of by-elections held in Tlokwe in 2013 were not free and fair and ordered that they be held again.

The order came after six independent candidates complained.

Rescheduled by-elections were bogged down by litigation and the municipality will hold its elections with the rest of SA in August.

For the people of Tlokwe, the municipal election will take place against the backdrop of back-stabbing, suspicions around the Electoral Commission of SA and the switching of party allegiances by several political leaders.

In 2013, an ANC faction in the town council stabbed its own mayor, Maphetle Maphetle, in the back by siding with the DA in a vote of no confidence against him. The 14 ANC councillors who voted against Maphetle were expelled, some of whom went on to become the independent candidates who challenged the voters’ roll.

Now, the independents will go against the ANC, which took 58.57% of the vote in the 2011 to the DA’s 36.58%, while the sceptical electorate looks on.

In the town’s centre, close to North-West University’s Potchefstroom campus, a woman, unemployed, is on her way to catch a taxi to Ikageng township, where she lives. She will not bother to vote, she says.

"It’s all a lie; the parties are all a liars, so I don’t want to hurt myself. They don’t deliver (on their promises)," says the woman, who did not want to be named.

Postal worker Belinda Leus says she will vote, but is still mulling who to pick.

"We don’t know these days. This one said that, that one said this."

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage, a research director at North-West University, says: "If there is going to be a fight I believe it will be (among) the ANC, the DA and the independents — these are going to be the three dominant groupings."

The second line in the battle will be among the EFF, the Freedom Front Plus and the Congress of the People (COPE), Duvenhage says.

However, voter apathy is high because of the political conflict and uncertainty.

"If the majority of the ANC support becomes part of the apathy, then it may be a disadvantage for the ANC and an advantage to smaller parties," he explains.

Political defections are not uncommon. The sudden resignation of COPE councillor and party spokesman in the North West Kenneth Maduna is symptomatic of the uncertainty.

"I left because I didn’t see COPE growing in the North West. I didn’t see growth for myself politically," says Maduna, who had been with COPE since its inception in 2008. He is now with the DA.

Demarcation has also been a bone of contention.

On Thursday, Tlokwe mayor Kgotso Khumalo was introduced to Ventersdorp as the ANC’s mayoral candidate for Ventersdorp/ Tlokwe, a new municipality.

Khumalo said: "There is a perception that the ANC in Tlokwe is losing votes and it might actually lose a municipality, therefore we are bringing Ventersdorp to try and prop up votes."

However, the reality was that the merger came after the Treasury conducted an analysis and found that Ventersdorp was not financially viable, said Khumalo.

The EFF, DA and the independents have spoken out against the merger, saying it is politically motivated. They have accused the Municipal Demarcation Board of not properly going through the consultation process for the merger, which the board denies.

EFF deputy secretary in Ventersdorp Thulane Morulane says: "You can’t amalgamate two municipalities without checking if you can manage the pressure."

Tlokwe had a 95% rates payment rate, while Ventersdorp collected only 2% of its fees and was placed under administration.

For Michael Matiyane, a proportional representation candidate, the demarcation issue was too much to bear and he left the ANC to join the EFF.

"It (the amalgamation) is just the political agenda to champion the need of certain individuals in the ANC," he says.