Keen contest expected in divided Oudtshoorn

THE battle for the troubled Oudtshoorn local municipality looks set to be fierce, with the DA and the ANC wanting an outright majority in the local government elections.

The poll could finally bring stability to the town, which has been mired in a political crisis that has plunged it into financial instability.

A bitter power spat between the ANC and the DA has played out over three years with more plot twists than House of Cards.

The national Department of Co-operative Governance, acting in concert with its Western Cape provincial counterpart, put administrator Kamalasen Chetty in charge of the Oudtshoorn council. This will remain the state of play until a new council is constituted after the poll.

ANC mayoral candidate Magdaleen Titus said the party wanted an outright majority and was confident of regaining residents’ trust.

"The people of Oudtshoorn have an interest in the ANC, we have been carrying out door-to-door campaigns to present our plan for the municipality," said Titus.

DA candidate Colan Sylvester said the party was also aiming to win most of the 25 seats in the council.

"The people want change after seeing what happened under the ANC coalition — service delivery came to a halt and corruption became endemic … We are going door to door, telling people to vote for change," said Sylvester.

Earlier in 2016, Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell said the plan was to ensure a smooth transition in Oudtshoorn.