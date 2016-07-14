Influence of cash on politics kept secret from voters

AS THE local government poll approaches, the sometimes toxic link between money and politics has again reared its head.

SA is unusual in having transparent public funding but highly opaque private funding. The latter is seen as out of step with constitutional requirements and international obligations.

Independent political analyst Nic Borain points to the US, which has formalised lobby groups actively influencing politicians and policy while simultaneously having an open policy on the source of private funds flowing to parties.

The ANC had suffered brand damage because of questions about the suspected political capture of individual members, but the DA itself had faced scrutiny about being a "front for white monopoly capital".

"It has become fairly clear that mainstream companies, possibly registered companies, are funding asymmetrically political parties to curry favour. There is not a lot of evidence of this, but there are growing suspicions," said Borain.

SA has no legislation or regulations governing private funding to political parties.

Those seeking such legislation suffered a setback in 2005, when the Western Cape High Court ruled that political parties not could be treated as public bodies under the Promotion to Access to Information Act (PAIA).

Undeterred, My Vote Counts is gearing up to challenge legislation governing accountability and transparency, even after losing a Constitutional Court battle in 2015. The group sent PAIA requests to 12 political parties with a deadline of early July. It got no responses from eight and unfavourable responses from four, opening the door for a court challenge.

My Vote Counts co-ordinator Janine Ogle said: "The court documents are being drafted and (My Vote Counts) will then launch the court case by the end of this month (July).

"The responses that we received from the political parties make it clear that PAIA is not suitable as access to information legislation for political parties."

The finer points of the legal attack were yet to be fleshed out, she said.

Legal analysts have said PAIA itself, broader constitutional principles and, possibly, international conventions might be used in the challenge. SA’s stance is at odds with its obligations, including the 2003 African Union Convention on Combating and Preventing Corruption.

Business in SA does not selfregulate donations to political parties. Andre Visser, GM for issuer regulation at the JSE, said: "There is nothing in our listing requirements on disclosure of donations by our listed companies to political parties."

Both the ANC and the DA have resisted moves to make private donations transparent.

The ANC declared after its national general council in 2015 that it would take action against members using money to influence electoral outcomes.

Alf Lees, chairman of the DA’s federal finance committee, said even as the party held deep concerns over "state capture", its stance remained that of not prejudicing legitimate donations from private sources.