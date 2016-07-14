IEC ‘has done its best’ in Tlokwe

THE Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will miss a Friday deadline to obtain all addresses for the Tlokwe voters roll, but insists it has done enough to complete the task.

The addresses directive came from the Constitutional Court, but will not apply to the rest of the voters roll. The IEC has until June 2018 to clean up the national roll.

The precedent-setting case was brought by six Tlokwe independent candidates who challenged successfully the outcome of a series of by-elections held in 2013, arguing that the roll had missing addresses.

The court ruled that the municipality not hold the by-elections, which have been delayed by litigation, but Tlokwe voters will instead participate in the local government elections on August 3.

IEC deputy chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Tuesday the Tlokwe roll would have to be certified for the local elections. After this was done, no changes could be made to it.

The IEC was not concerned about missing the deadline because the court had ordered the electoral authority to obtain addresses where they were "objectively reliable".

"What we’ve done will suffice … We’ve gone out of our way (to obtain addresses)," he said.

Mamabolo said that 21,000 addresses had been missing on the voters roll for the new Tlokwe/ Ventersdorp municipality, while this was 17,000 for Tlokwe when the court made its judgment.

"Overall, a sterling effort has been made from where we were when the court made its judgment," IEC chairman Glen Mashinini said. He did not have the final figures for Tlokwe voters who had given their addresses to the commission, but estimated that just less than 2,000 addresses were still outstanding.

Last weekend marked the commission’s second attempt to obtain addresses after a similar undertaking in June.

Mashinini said the IEC had advertised the registration drive in local newspapers and on radio stations in Tlokwe. "We have put everything into this thing (obtaining addresses), people have worked very hard and they’ve done their best."

The IEC visited people with the same surnames to track down their relatives whose addresses it did not have. It also used information from the South African Social Security Agency, the Home Affairs Department, Statistics SA and municipality statements to track down voters.

In June, however, the independent candidates wrote to the IEC, calling for chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya to resign, saying he had not fulfilled his responsibility to voters.

David Kham, a spokesman for the independent candidates, said: "We are going to write them a follow-up letter. If we don’t get (a response), we may go to court."