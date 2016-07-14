Cape informal traders decry lack of support

ALTHOUGH the informal sector formed a key part of the government’s strategy to address unemployment and poverty, not enough was being done to support its operations, the South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) said on Wednesday.

Saita members on Wednesday marched to the Western Cape provincial legislature as part of their campaign to demand better, safer and more secure trading environments. Similar marches are planned for all provinces.

The traders bemoaned the lack of access to finance for the sector. They also expressed concern about the unfriendly trading environments in most cities that make it difficult for them to trade.

"We are the first line of defence in a continuous battle against joblessness, hunger, poverty and despair," said Rosheda Muller, the acting president of Saita.

"While we find solace in unity, we remain plagued by factors that inhibit and hamstring our development and stunt any attempt at growth," said Muller. This included the lack of adequate provision of infrastructure to support all informal traders.

"We call upon you to recognise our skills and use them as collateral for loans. All and any loans procured and its interests must be negotiated," Saita said in its memorandum.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s spokesman, Michael Mpofu, who received the memorandum on behalf of the provincial government, said most of the issues raised by Saita fell within the ambit of the City of Cape Town.

"We will hand over the memorandum to the responsible department in the city … but we are doing all we can to assist informal traders," said Mpofu.

Recently, Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic development Garreth Bloor said the city was looking at ways to make it easier for informal traders to operate.

The ANC in the Western Cape said that it fully supported the demands that Saita had handed over to the government.