Zuma paintings ‘a grotesque act of vulgarity and disrespect’

THE ANC has described a new painting by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu as "demeaning" and "hyper-sexualised".

Mabulu’s latest artwork on alleged state capture by the Gupta family is on exhibition at Constitution Hill and depicts President Jacob Zuma licking the bottom of one of the Gupta brothers‚ a naked Atul‚ in an aircraft cockpit‚ with an ANC flag hanging to the side.

A second painting shows Zuma reclining in what resembles a throne‚ seemingly asleep and with his private parts exposed.

ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa on Wednesday said the party viewed this as an abuse of the right to freedom of speech and media.

READ THIS: In art, anything goes, except Zuma

"Mabulu’s exhibition is a grotesque act of vulgarity and disrespect; and a blatant violation of the right to dignity of those portrayed," he said.

"While the Bill of Rights promotes the right to freedom of expression, the right to human dignity of all individuals, regardless of their standing in society, is inherently of equal value. In our hard-won democracy, it should not be that artistic license should trump or be used as an excuse to trample on the human rights of others."

Kodwa accused Mabulu of using "symbols of colonial anthropology" which viewed black people as hyper-sexual beasts who think through their genitalia and are intellectually competent only on a scale similar to baboons.

In an interview with Culture Review Magazine, Mabulu said: "The work is really aimed at the masters who are controlling our leader. And the Guptas are one of those masters. It’s not personal because it goes beyond the president."

READ THIS: Artist defends explicit depiction of Jacob Zuma and Guptas

He said the artwork was "not personal against Zuma", but that the artist "cannot sit aside and mask what is happening by ‘being metaphorical’ in the approach to his work".

The ANC has called on members of the public and all "defenders" of media freedom and freedom of expression and the arts to condemn the artworks.

Kodwa said the party would not comment further on the matter.

However, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) called on SA's youth to support President Jacob Zuma's integrity calling Mabulu's painting an “insult”.

“The ANCYL whilst committed to protect this right, it wishes to warn Ayanda Mabulu and company that the recent portrait purported to be an artwork is in fact not artwork but an insult to the President of the ANC and the country,” the league said in a statement.

It also warned that Mabulu's paintings might result in confrontations, and asked Mabulu to stop creating similar artworks.

"We call upon all young people to protect the president's integrity. We call upon the ANCYL structures where Ayanda resides to engage the fellow on this matter," said the league.

With TMG Digital