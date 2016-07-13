Zuma blames PIC’s Nenegate loss on speculative attacks

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma downplayed the effects of his appointment of Des van Rooyen as finance minister on the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), whose investments suffered a R99bn loss over the move known as Nenegate, saying the hit was due to "speculative attacks".

Zuma fired Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December 2015 and replaced him with then parliamentary backbencher Van Rooyen, causing local markets and the currency to nosedive.

In the aftermath, he was forced to reappoint Pravin Gordhan in the post, which went some way to ease the pressure on the rand and began to repair market confidence, but much damage had already been inflicted.

PIC CEO Dan Matjila told Parliament in May that the fund had lost some R99bn across its portfolio in the two days in which Van Rooyen was finance minister, but said its investments had "significantly recovered" since the incident.

In addition to its earning a return for pensioners – it manages assets of the Government Employees Pension Fund and state social security funds – the PIC’s mandate is to promote employment and development. It manages assets of about R1.8-trillion and is wholly owned by the government, with the minister of finance as its shareholder representative.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA finance spokesman David Maynier, Zuma said: "The currencies of countries that have international trade linkages are contagiously linked to both domestic and global temporal events. This is called incidence of speculative attacks. SA is not an exception."

He said an analysis of the performance of the rand over November and December 2015 showed that "global and domestic events and shocks" had an impact on the currency.

The global "shocks" included oil prices, data from China and US interest rates. Domestically, these shocks included the sovereign downgrading of South Africa by ratings agency Fitch in December and the "changing of the minister of finance".

"The latter incident caused a spike in the rand and within three days, the rand recovered back to the pre- December 9 2015 levels," Zuma said.

In the reply, he said the PIC had "temporarily" lost R99bn, but had "regained it in the course of currency stabilisation as is normal occurrence in speculative global and domestic attacks".

Maynier had asked Zuma whether he was being honest when he said the market reaction to Van Rooyen’s appointment was an "overreaction" and whether people had "exaggerated" the impact of the decision in light of the R99bn loss suffered by the PIC.

In an interview with eNCA in January, Zuma said "people did not understand" why he had moved Nene.

He said there was an "exaggeration" in terms of the reaction — and that no single person could "collapse a department", particularly the National Treasury.