WATCH: How the EFF plans to take Joburg forward

FLOYD Shivambu, the EFF’s deputy president and mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, tells Business Day TV that his party wants the city to regain its status as SA’s production capital — by creating special economic zones.

On August 3, the EFF will be contesting its first municipal elections, and Shivambu is confident that the party can win the majority of wards in the city.

An Ipsos opinion poll commissioned by eNCA showed that the party had made strides in two of Gauteng’s three metros, gaining 10% in Johannesburg and 12% in Tshwane.

Shivambu said the party’s main objective was to create jobs, which it could do by focusing on growing the manufacturing and production sectors.

"Our focus is on how we are going to utilise the capacity of the municipality of Johannesburg to ignite a lot of industrial activities here in Johannesburg to support small-scale businesses, but also to incentivise the established manufacturers who are going to add value to a variety of good and services that have to be produced."

Shivambu argues that the government has failed to engage in any of the activities envisaged by the EFF and has instead only focused on basic municipal functions.

"They do not play any significant and visible role in the economy of Johannesburg. They have neglected the role of the economy to private role players. And in majority of the time those private role players use Johannesburg as a dumping site for finished goods and services. Johannesburg is no longer the production capital of SA," said Shivambu.

Asked whether the EFF would form a coalition government with any another organisation, he said the party did not foresee this happening. "Even if we get 30% of the vote we can still be victors in that particular ward and then takeover the municipality."

Shivambu criticised the ANC for the unemployment crisis and for failing to abolish informal settlements in the city.

He said money spent on building bicycle lanes — a focus area for the city — should be directed elsewhere as apartheid-era spatial planning does not allow for a culture of cycling in SA.

