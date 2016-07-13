ARTIST Ayanda Mabulu‚ the man behind several artworks painting depicting President Jacob Zuma in compromising positions‚ is ready to fight anyone looking to defend the statesman.

Mabulu was speaking at an exhibition at Constitution Hill‚ Johannesburg, on Wednesday‚ where four of his artworks are being displayed.

One of the works had social media sites buzzing on Tuesday. In it, Zuma is seen licking the behind of one of the Gupta brothers‚ a naked Atul‚ in an aircraft cockpit‚ with an ANC flag hanging to the side. Through the aircraft’s window, another aircraft can be seen approaching.

Mabulu said his provocative artwork was intended to inspire change and remind South Africans of their democratic rights. The imminent crash seen in the painting is the state of the nation‚ he added.

He then delivered a harsh critique of the president‚ calling him a rapist and a thief.

"I hate a rapist … He is a rapist in many ways. I’m not going to stand up here and say ‘I love you’. There’s nothing to love about a man who’s stealing and is doing all the dirt in the country. I hate him."

A man in the audience‚ visibly agitated by Mabulu’s speech‚ challenged the artist’s view.

"If somebody gets angry because of your usage of your language‚ saying you are insulting somebody who is their father‚ are you going to take it?" the man asked.

To which Mabulu replied: "They can come … Those people who are angry about how I depicted the president‚" gesturing with his arms raised.

Last year‚ Zuma’s son Edward denounced Mabulu for portraying the president being fellated in a painting called Pornography of Power.

"My message to Ayanda Mabulu is that President JG Zuma is a parent and one is prepared to even defend him physically if need be‚" Edward Zuma said in a statement at the time.

When asked if he was concerned about the threat of violence‚ Mabulu had this to say: "Not at all … I’m fit. I don’t have much biceps but I’ve got some. I’m fit‚ you know.

"Intimidation by some Zuma somebody? Not today. We can just put (up) a boxing ring … and deal. Anyone representing such can come now."

The controversial piece‚ representing alleged state capture by the Gupta family‚ is the only work in the exhibition that has been cordoned off.

Mabulu said he regretted that this had to be done to protect his art from vandals.

"I hate when I go to museums and I’m told not to go (up to paintings). I love smelling art. If it was (up to) me I wish it can be taken away and I’ll deal with any man who is trying to vandalise my thing. I’ll moer (beat) him right here‚ if anyone thinks he can do that‚ come now.

"Not in my work. Not in my work. That’s my time. That’s my time. That’s my everything," Mabulu said..

"I peeled each and every blood clot out of me to create that. You ANC loyalists‚ whoever‚ come now. I’m here. I’m not Brett Murray. I’m sorry."

The artwork‚ and the works of 10 other artists‚ are part of an exhibition interrogating a postcolonial‚ post-apartheid SA. The exhibition closes on July 24.

