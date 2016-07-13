BRANDON-Lee Thulsie‚ arrested with his identical twin brother on suspected terror-related activity‚ is an employee of Discovery SA, which is now assisting the authorities.

This was confirmed by the medical aid and life insurance company on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the reports of an employee of Discovery‚ Mr Brandon-Lee Thulsie‚ having been arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related activities.

"We can confirm that Mr Thulsie was employed by Discovery in October 2014‚" a spokesman said.

"We are unable to comment further as the investigation is ongoing‚ save to say that we condemn any act or attempted act of terrorism and are co-operating fully with authorities as required."

Discovery did not disclose the type of job he was doing‚ or provide any further details.

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie‚ 23‚ were charged on Monday with conspiring with others to blow up targets inside South Africa‚ including a US mission.

Brother and sister Ibrahim and Fatima Patel were also arrested‚ on charges involving the illegal possession of explosives and ammunition. The raids occurred on the suspects’ homes in Newclare in Johannesburg‚ as well as Florida and Azaadville on the West Rand.

They are due back in court later this month and remain in custody until then.

TMG Digital