MPs tasked with choosing public protector without necessary documents

PARLIAMENT’S special committee tasked with finding a new public protector got off to a slow start on Wednesday, with members of the committee having not received some of the public comments and the questionnaires completed by the candidates for the post.

The committee was meeting to consider those nominated and to produce a shortlist of who would be interviewed.

Last Friday was the deadline for members of the public to send their comments and objections on any of the candidates.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said on Wednesday he had not received all the documents and asked whether or not the committee was able to proceed with the compilation of a short list.

DA MP James Selfe said if the committee proceeded without the questionnaires and public comments, it would be doing a disservice to the shortlisting process.

Committee chairperson Makhosi Khoza said the committee staff had experienced some internet problems, which had delayed the electronic transmission of the material, and promised that MPs would receive the documents as soon as possible. As a result, the shortlisting was moved to later on the agenda.

Khoza began the meeting by saying the level of public interest in the appointment of a new public protector had been the highest ever and that this should be celebrated as an indication of SA’s maturing democracy.

She added that she had been impressed by the research done by stakeholders. Corruption Watch did background checks on all the candidates and supplied all the information to the committee.

Khoza said that public objections to some 12 of those on the list should not be taken as fact but used to ensure that committee members could make informed decisions.

