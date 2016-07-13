A BROTHER and sister arrested by police over a suspected terror plot have been granted bail.

Ibrahim and Fatima Patel were each granted R5‚000 bail after their lawyer‚ Yousha Tayob‚ brought an urgent application before the High Court in Johannesburg for their release.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi on Wednesday confirmed that the two had been released.

The two, along with identical twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie‚ were arrested by officers during antiterrorist raids carried out in Newclare‚ Florida and Azaadville at the weekend.

The Patels‚ who will appear in the Kagiso Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ were arrested and charged with being in possession of unlicensed ammunition and explosives.

The Thulsies‚ who will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday‚ have been charged for various alleged terrorist-related activities.

The Thulsies are alleged to have been plotting to attack a US mission as well as Jewish institutions in SA‚ for attempting to travel several times to Syria to support the Islamic State and for allegedly attempting coerce others to support them in their activities.

