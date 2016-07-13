Big guns out in force to mend divisions caused by Didiza’s selection

THERE would be no "comeback" from communities in Tshwane following protests over the decision that ANC MP Thoko Didiza would be the party’s mayoral candidate in the capital city, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday on the campaign trail in Attridgeville.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by Didiza and mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, addressed a community meeting at the Sefako Makgatho Primary School during the last phase of the party’s campaign ahead of the August 3 poll.

The ANC’s election campaign got off to a shaky start when it failed to fill the stadium at its national manifesto launch in Nelson Mandela Bay. This was followed by infighting linked to its councillor and mayoral candidates, which resulted in violent protests. Five people were killed in Tshwane following the announcement that Didiza would be the candidate and not Ramokgopa.

Surveys predict the ANC could lose the capital city to the DA. Ramaphosa on Wednesday dismissed these surveys, telling the community that Tshwane belonged to the ANC and calling on them not to vote for the DA or the EFF, because only the governing party could deliver on its promises.

People cheered and clapped as Ramaphosa spoke about the party’s track record. Ramaphosa’s arrival in the township was met with a marching band dressed in green ANC regalia played music. He assured the community that job programmes established under Ramokgopa would remain under Didiza. This message was also driven by Ramokgopa and Didiza, who addressed the meeting.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, Ramaphosa said there had been a "lack of understanding" among the community when Didiza’s candidature was announced. "There was difficulty in Tshwane because of a lack of understanding … but now everyone understands the baton is being handed over," he said. "She is going to continue with the work (done by Ramokgopa) and overlay the work done with her own … new vision, a vision that is going to take the work of the metro forward."

Ramaphosa said people had to understand that leaders were deployed and did not place themselves in positions. He was adamant that the whole of Attridgeville was fully behind Didiza. The deputy president said the ANC was now at the zenith of its campaign and it could "taste and smell" victory.