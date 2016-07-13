National

Bekkersdal residents pledge to defend public property in protests

13 July 2016 - 19:11 Staff Writer

RESIDENTS of Bekkersdal township in Gauteng have signed a pledge to protect public property from violent protests, following the destruction of about R23m worth of property in the area two years ago.

The pledge was part of the I Care We Care: Protecting our Community Properties campaign launched by Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo in Bekkersdal on Wednesday.

"The (reception in Bekkersdal) was quite resounding ... our pledge book is full. The people have taken a firm stand to defend public property," Mamabolo said. He is hoping the campaign will garner 1-million signatures.

Mamabolo said Bekkersdal was the first community he visited because it was the most affected by violent protests.

Two years ago the township was the scene of service delivery protests which resulted in the destruction of a community hall, gymnasium, council offices, business hub, clinic, local business training centre, farmer support centre and multi-purpose centre.

"When we were here during (the Gauteng government’s) Ntirhisano (campaign), parents … asked us to forgive their children who burned the property," said Mamabolo.

However, the department needed assurances that no other property would be burned and hence had asked residents to sign a pledge committing to that, the MEC said.

