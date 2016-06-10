Put down the champers, here’s the problem with the SABC 90% rule

THERE’s been a lot of hoopla around the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC’s) announcement in May that radio stations across its platforms will be enforcing a 90% local music quota.

Bottle stores (we’re sure) saw an increase in champagne sales. Musicians quickly applauded the decision, proclaiming this "a historic decision" at every opportunity.

And yes, it is. Damn straight our local artists were being overshadowed by their mighty US counterparts. Yes, more South Africans probably know the words to Rihanna’s Kiss it Better than Cassper Nyovest’s Malome.

But while SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his crew sat back and accepted all the praise, the concerns, very legitimate ones, were overshadowed by the jubilation.

There’s no doubt that it’s a good move. For local artists who have too long fought the battle of getting their craft airplay, for record labels that are treated like Datsuns against a bright red Ferrari, it’s a massive victory.

But take a proper look at the logistics around the sudden, huge decision that has turned the music industry on its head. How does the money get into the right hands?

More money will be given to the artists, says the SABC. More money will stay in SA, it boldly proclaimed. It’s a lot more complicated than that though.

The SABC does not pay artists directly. There are governing bodies that determine who gets what, and boy, is it complicated.

Essentially, there are three different rights that determine where the cash goes.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) looks after the performing rights, which belong to the composer or his/her publisher. Take an AKA song, for instance: the person who wrote the song is entitled to this portion of the money.

The South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) gets performance funds based on the copyright in the sound recording. This sometimes goes to the record label, which would have separate deals with the artists involved. This is often referred to as "needle time" a pay for play right.

The Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso) leads the charge in terms of the mechanical rights. In essence, every time a song is reproduced (it is copied for each show, put onto servers, used on different platforms) a royalty is payable to the organisation. Capasso, however, does not license the SABC for music reproduced on its radio stations and only licenses music on TV programming. This is because of the SABC’s reliance on a provision in the Copyright Act that, in Capasso’s opinion, is unfair on composers and urgently due for revision.

The colossal task the SABC faces is the accurate capturing of its usage data — something it has been historically bad at on the TV side, says the Academy of Sound Engineering’s executive director, Nicholas Matzukis.

"It matters less what the quota is than how accurate the reporting is. The quota will become financially irrelevant if the SABC is not reporting properly," says Matzukis, a nonexecutive, independent chairman of Capasso.

"We welcome the increased local airplay announcement and also hope this is a positive step in the SABC recognising all rights for music played on radio, such as mechanical rights. However, if the SABC does not report the use properly, it will become a Pyrrhic victory."

Matzukis claims that in the past when Capasso compared the log sheets of songs being played with the list provided by the public broadcaster, there were major differences.

"The SABC’s last mechanical distribution schedule showed that the it had under-reported its music reproductions by more than 50%. That’s a big discrepancy. DJs play songs off cuff, songs are added to playlists at the list minute. It happens. If nobody keeps track of that and, more importantly, the general airplay schedule, the collecting societies won’t have the information to ensure that the right amount of money gets to the right people."

The SABC has predictably downplayed the allegation, insisting that there has never been a problem with the reporting of usage and that if there is an issue, it’s simply a matter of going back to the records.

"When we play music we make sure the music is recorded. If there are any disputes, we just play back. It’s very easy to dispute something. There are log sheets and it’s easy to verify all of that information. These details are kept for an extensive time, so it doesn’t matter when these disputes range from," says SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Did the SABC save money by swapping Lady Gaga for AKA?

There was talk (by all of those Twitter "investigators") that the reason the SABC made the decision to implement the rule was simply because it was cheaper.

To the layman, it would make sense that playing an AKA song would cost less than playing Lady Gaga.

That’s not the case though. The three collecting agencies each have their own deal, but the simple truth is that they get a percentage of the total advertising revenue the SABC receives. It doesn’t make a difference whether it is a local or international artist, the money is the same. So, again, hoorah for keeping cash in SA.

About a month ago the broadcaster increased the percentage of royalties to be earned by the collecting agencies from 3% to 4% — a massive amount considering you are talking about billions of rand of advertising spend to be distributed.

But what is local music?

Putting aside the problems with the accurate reporting of usage, the question that has also been swept under the carpet is what constitutes local music.

Take Shakira’s Waka Waka — the anthem for the 2010 Soccer World Cup featuring local band Freshlyground. Is that local?

What about hard rock band Seether? Born and bred in SA, the group has found major success abroad and they don’t live in the country anymore. Is their music local?

The SABC says there are several guidelines that have been set out by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa).

"The guidelines outlined by Icasa are adhered to and that is what determines what makes up local content. The quota by the SABC is here to stay and will build the South African music industry," says Kganyago.

First the SABC and then?

While other radio stations have tried to get a slice of the celebratory pie, many have been cautious in their response, giving the generic line of, "We support local music but won’t, as yet, be increasing our local music offering." They’re spin doctors so they word it much better, convincing everyone that they promote local music in other ways, like having artists on their shows.

Icasa, meanwhile, published regulations on South African music that set proposed minimum requirements for local music quotas.

"According to the regulations, a public broadcasting service licensee must ensure that after 18 months of the coming into effect of these regulations, a minimum of 60% South African music, increasing to 70% in the following year, must be broadcast," confirmed the organisation’s Paseka Maleka.

It’s unclear when these regulations will come into effect, but industry pundits are predicting it to be "a while."

Getting through all that admin

One thing is clear: there’s going to be change across the board. "It’s something that we all welcome. It’s great. Marvelous. South Africans will benefit ... if the money goes into the right hands. And the money will only go into the right hands if the users are giving the correct information," says Matzukis.

Which basically means that before y’all start rubbing your hands together at the thought of getting rich, there’s a heck load of admin to get through.