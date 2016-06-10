Order on spy tapes raises questions about who may decide on prosecutions

THE High Court’s order in the "spy tapes" case had far-reaching implications for prosecutorial decision-making and for the rights of accused persons, said lawyers for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and President Jacob Zuma in court on Friday, in their application to appeal the judgment.

The case — brought by the DA — challenged the rationality in law of the 2009 decision to drop corruption charges against Zuma. When former acting prosecutions head Mokotedi Mpshe announced the decision, he said recordings of phone conversations between Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy and former prosecutions head Bulelani Ngcuka, showed that the timing of the service of the indictment on Zuma was manipulated to negatively affect Zuma’s political prospects at the ANC’s elective conference in Polokwane.

Mr Mpshe told the media that the abuse of the legal process disclosed in the spy tapes amounted to "gross neglect of the elementary principles of fairness", and it would be "unconscionable" for a trial to continue.

In April, a full bench of three judges of the High Court in Pretoria found that the decision was not rational, saying that the doctrine of abuse of process was a matter for a court to determine, and that there was no rational connection between the need to protect the integrity of the NPA and the decision to discontinue the prosecution.

On Friday, the NPA’s counsel, Hilton Epstein SC, said the judgment had constrained the NPA’s power — given to it by the Constitution and the NPA Act — to decide whether to prosecute or not. It was a breach of the separation of powers to ascribe this discretionary power the courts, he said.

If the prosecution believed there had been an abuse of process serious enough to warrant a discontinuance of a prosecution, it would be "absurd", acting in bad faith and a waste of resources for the NPA to wait until the case came to trial before it could ask the court to discontinue it.

But Mr Epstein was questioned on this by all three judges, who suggested that their judgment was based on the particular facts of this case and did not establish a general principle that all abuse of process decisions to drop charges had to be taken by a court.

He said, however, that the judgment clearly set out a general principle. He added that the court "went too far" when it said in its judgment that Zuma "should face the charges as outlined in the indictment". Which charges the president should face was for the prosecution to decide, he said.

Zuma’s counsel, Kemp J Kemp SC, added that the judgment affected the rights of accused people to make representations to the NPA so that it could reconsider its decision, as it constrained the NPA’s ability to make decisions based on the representations.

But the DA argued that its argument on rationality was based on the particular facts this case. Its counsel, David Borgström, said the purpose served by granting the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) the power to discontinue a prosecution was to protect the integrity of the NPA. But the link between Mpshe’s decision and this purpose was "simply too weak to withstand scrutiny".

He said since the case was decided on the facts, there was no other compelling reason to grant leave to appeal.

There was also a dispute between the sides about what the effect of the High Court’s order was: whether it meant that charges against Zuma had been automatically reinstated or whether NDPP Shaun Abrahams would have to take a decision whether or not to prosecute afresh.

Judgment was reserved. After the hearing, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said questions in Parliament had shown that Zuma’s legal costs had cost taxpayers "tens of millions of rand".