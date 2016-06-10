THE High Court in Pretoria went too far when it said President Jacob Zuma "should face charges, as outlined in the indictment" served on him in December 2007.

This is one of the arguments made by the lawyers for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) before the High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

The NPA is applying for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against the order of the full bench of the High Court passed in April‚ which set aside a decision to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma.

The court held that the decision of April 6 2009‚ taken by then acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe‚ was irrational and should be reviewed and set aside.

Mpshe dropped the charges because he believed Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy had manipulated the timing of when to serve the indictment against Zuma.

Zuma was served an indictment on counts of racketeering‚ corruption‚ money laundering‚ tax evasion and fraud. The charges related to his relationship with his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik.

Hilton Epstein SC‚ for the prosecuting authority‚ said the court’s finding that Zuma must face charges as outlined, was an intrusion into the role of the executive.

Epstein also took issue with the finding of the court when it said Mpshe‚ by not referring the complaint of abuse of process against McCarthy to court‚ rendered his decision irrational.

Epstein said this finding impinged on the prosecutorial process. "The prosecutor is entitled to stop the prosecution and the court cannot intervene in that process‚" Epstein said.

Epstein said the finding meant whenever a prosecutor wanted to stop the prosecution‚ a prosecutor should apply to court.

This was denied by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba‚ who said this was not what the court meant.

Judge Billy Mothle said the court was not setting a precedent that prosecutors must apply to the court to stop the prosecution.

The application continues.

TMG Digital